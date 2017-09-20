Varley Australia has announced a joint venture with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems for local production and assembly of high-end technologies in support of future Defence contracts.

Varley stated that it has been selected to create a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Australia that will provide production and support of the SPIKE LR II missile, after Rafael conducted a comprehensive assessment of Australian manufacturing facilities and operations.

The joint venture would be the first entity to manufacture the SPIKE LR II outside of Israel.

This partnership would provide the LAND 400 Phase 2 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle program with a unique source for local production and sustainment that will last for decades, Varley stated.

“Rafael’s intent is to maximise opportunities for competitive Australian companies such as Varley,” said Giora Katz, Rafael executive vice-president, corporate business development and marketing.

“Through this partnership, we will transfer our production capability, enhancing the skills, technology and infrastructure of Varley, thereby ensuring Australia has total operational independence in its use of our technologies.”