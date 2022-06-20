Australia sends first batch of M113s to Ukraine

(ADF)

The first four of 14 M113AS4 armoured personnel carriers (APC) to be donated to Ukraine have departed Australia.

The former Australian Army vehicles were refurbished and repainted at a depot in Queensland, before being loaded onto a chartered Antonov An-124 at RAAF Base Amberley to be transported to Ukraine. Announced in May, the donation of the M113s adds to 20 Bushmaster protected military vehicles (PMV), M777 Howitzers, anti-armour weapons, ammunition, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and other equipment donated to Ukraine to support it war against Russia.

“Australia, like many nations, condemns the continuing unwarranted aggression of Russia against the people of Ukraine,” Defence Minister Richard Marles said in a 20 June release. “Our nation has stood by Ukraine since the beginning of this unlawful conflict, and we are proud to be able to provide access to significant capabilities such as the Armoured Personnel Carriers that have travelled in the past week.”

The M113AS4s will son be phased out of Australian Army service in favour of a new infantry fighting vehicle to be acquired under Project LAND 400 Phase 3, a decision on which is due to be announced in the coming months.