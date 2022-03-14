Australian Defence Business Review JAN-FEB 2022 issue now online

The January-February 2022 issue of Australian Defence Business Review

is now online.

In this issue we cover the following news and features:

The bids are in for the Project JP9102 Sovereign SATCOM requirement

The release of the ITR for the RAAF’s AIR 5428 Phase 3 Future Air Mission Training System

Allies agree on a code of conduct in space

The launch of the first Project SEA 1180 Arafura class OPV

The RAAF has accepted into service the AIR 5428 Phase 1 Pilot Training System

We profile the KONGSBERG NSM and JSM missile system

The selection of the Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk to replace the MRH 90

Will the USAF order the E-7A Wedgetail?

A summary of the Australian Army’s new heavy armoured vehicle projects

A look at the Australian Army’s C4EDGE rapid-prototyping comms initiative

A summary of the ANAO’s Major Projects Report

We look back 80 years to the 1942 bombing of Darwin

What are the possible payloads and concepts of operations for the RAAF’s Boeing ATS Loyal Wingman?

A Falklands War redux which shows the value of radar intelligence

A pictorial review of the RAAF’s participation in Exercise Cope North 2022

The ADF steps up to support our neighbours in Operation Tonga Assist

Click here to view the JAN-FEB 2022 issue.