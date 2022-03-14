Home ADF news Australian Defence Business Review JAN-FEB 2022 issue now online
Australian Defence Business Review JAN-FEB 2022 issue now online

by Andrew McLaughlin
The January-February 2022 issue of Australian Defence Business Review
is now online.

In this issue we cover the following news and features:

  • The bids are in for the Project JP9102 Sovereign SATCOM requirement
  • The release of the ITR for the RAAF’s AIR 5428 Phase 3 Future Air Mission Training System
  • Allies agree on a code of conduct in space
  • The launch of the first Project SEA 1180 Arafura class OPV
  • The RAAF has accepted into service the AIR 5428 Phase 1 Pilot Training System
  • We profile the KONGSBERG NSM and JSM missile system
  • The selection of the Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk to replace the MRH 90
  • Will the USAF order the E-7A Wedgetail?
  • A summary of the Australian Army’s new heavy armoured vehicle projects
  • A look at the Australian Army’s C4EDGE rapid-prototyping comms initiative
  • A summary of the ANAO’s Major Projects Report
  • We look back 80 years to the 1942 bombing of Darwin
  • What are the possible payloads and concepts of operations for the RAAF’s Boeing ATS Loyal Wingman?
  • A Falklands War redux which shows the value of radar intelligence
  • A pictorial review of the RAAF’s participation in Exercise Cope North 2022
  • The ADF steps up to support our neighbours in Operation Tonga Assist

Click here to view the JAN-FEB 2022 issue.

