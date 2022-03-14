Australian Defence Business Review JAN-FEB 2022 issue now online

The January-February 2022 issue of Australian Defence Business Review
is now online.
In this issue we cover the following news and features:
- The bids are in for the Project JP9102 Sovereign SATCOM requirement
- The release of the ITR for the RAAF’s AIR 5428 Phase 3 Future Air Mission Training System
- Allies agree on a code of conduct in space
- The launch of the first Project SEA 1180 Arafura class OPV
- The RAAF has accepted into service the AIR 5428 Phase 1 Pilot Training System
- We profile the KONGSBERG NSM and JSM missile system
- The selection of the Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk to replace the MRH 90
- Will the USAF order the E-7A Wedgetail?
- A summary of the Australian Army’s new heavy armoured vehicle projects
- A look at the Australian Army’s C4EDGE rapid-prototyping comms initiative
- A summary of the ANAO’s Major Projects Report
- We look back 80 years to the 1942 bombing of Darwin
- What are the possible payloads and concepts of operations for the RAAF’s Boeing ATS Loyal Wingman?
- A Falklands War redux which shows the value of radar intelligence
- A pictorial review of the RAAF’s participation in Exercise Cope North 2022
- The ADF steps up to support our neighbours in Operation Tonga Assist
Click here to view the JAN-FEB 2022 issue.