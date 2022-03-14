Kongsberg signs with Hanwha for AS9/AS10 SPH C4 system

Hanwha Defense Australia MD, Richard Cho, and General Manager of Kongsberg Defence Australia, John Fry. (KONGSBERG DEFENCE AUSTRALIA)

Kongsberg Defence Australia has signed a $67 million contract with Hanwha to supply the C4 systems and integration for the Australian Army’s forthcoming Project LAND 8116 Phase 1 protected mobile fires (PMF) requirement.

An 11 March joint release says KONGSBERG will integrate the PMF capability into the Army’s C4 force structure by integrating tactical communication systems and Battle Management Systems into the AS9 Huntsman self-propelled howitzer (SPH) and AS10 ammunition resupply vehicles’ CORTEX Integrated Combat Solution (ICS) architecture and Odin Fire Control System.

“For nearly three decades, KONGSBERG has demonstrated commitment to transfer world leading technology to Australia and Project LAND 8116 provides another great opportunity to do so,” Executive Vice President of Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, Kjetil Myhra said in the release.

“During the program, KONGSBERG will provide our Kongsberg Defence Australia personnel with detailed expertise on our CORTEX Integrated Combat Solution architecture and Odin Fire Control System to generate a sovereign C4 capability for the Australian Army’s PMF capability.”

Managing Director of Hanwha Defense Australia, Richard Cho added, “Kongsberg Defence Australia’s contribution will be integral in delivering the Australian Army with a highly capable and networked SPH capability.

“This contract builds upon a proven and successful global partnership between Hanwha and KONGSBERG,” Cho added. “KONGSBERG has an excellent reputation for delivering fully integrated C4 systems with exceptional functionality and reliability, and we are delighted to be partnering with them here in Australia.”

General Manager of Kongsberg Defence Australia, John Fry, said Kongsberg Defence Australia’s partnership with Hanwha Defense Australia will deliver a sophisticated and fully integrated fires capability.

“The AS9 Huntsman Howitzers will provide Army with a lethal fires capability that is highly manoeuvrable and survivable,” he said. “KONGSBERG’s Fire Control Solutions are based on our proven and open digital architecture which is now core to both the Australian Army’s Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) and PMF programs. These systems provide a rich and intuitive user interface tailored specifically for different weapon systems and operator roles.”