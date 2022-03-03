Home ADF news Australian-designed Saab multi-function consoles to be exported
ADF newsBusinessHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject newsRegional NewsSEA

Australian-designed Saab multi-function consoles to be exported

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(SAAB)

Saab Australia has announced that its locally-designed and manufactured maritime multi-function consoles (MFC) will be exported to international markets.

Designed in 2018 for its combat management system for the Project SEA 1180 Arafura class offshore patrol vessels (OPV), the MFC is manufactured by SAGE Automation and, with at least 125 systems planned to be delivered, will become part of Saab’s global supply chain for similar systems sold worldwide.

“Working closely with Australian industry, academia and end-users, our Adelaide based hardware team fully designed and developed a new console,” Saab Australia Managing Director, Andy Keough said in a release. “We have established a highly capable local supply chain to manufacture a now globally leading combat management system MFC.

“Together, we’re supporting the growth of Australia’s sovereign defence industry and in-country capability, and with Saab’s expanding portfolio of high-tech global export programs we will continue to provide opportunities for our local industry partners, as well as strong pathways into global supply chains.”

Saab says the MFC design balances technical requirements, time, and cost efficiency, with operational effectiveness and sustainability – made possible by partnerships with local industry, and with academia through Saab’s partnership with the University of South Australia and their Human Factors and Ergonomic studies.

(SAAB)
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

AeroPM opens new Canberra office

March 17, 2020

Defence buys anti-submarine training capability

August 7, 2020

Insitu set to test Sentient object-detection software

October 6, 2015

USAF to fund certified version of Aurora Orion...

January 11, 2018

Varley & Rafael announce joint venture

March 1, 2018

Hunter class frigate design passes system definition review

February 15, 2022

Pyne visits Rolls-Royce in the UK, encouraging expansion...

December 13, 2016

Lockheed Martin Australia awarded Aegis upgrade design contract

December 16, 2021

Major Boost to Australian Hypersonic Capability

January 25, 2022

Govt releases new National Security Science and Technology...

May 2, 2018