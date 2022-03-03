Australian-designed Saab multi-function consoles to be exported

(SAAB)

Saab Australia has announced that its locally-designed and manufactured maritime multi-function consoles (MFC) will be exported to international markets.

Designed in 2018 for its combat management system for the Project SEA 1180 Arafura class offshore patrol vessels (OPV), the MFC is manufactured by SAGE Automation and, with at least 125 systems planned to be delivered, will become part of Saab’s global supply chain for similar systems sold worldwide.

“Working closely with Australian industry, academia and end-users, our Adelaide based hardware team fully designed and developed a new console,” Saab Australia Managing Director, Andy Keough said in a release. “We have established a highly capable local supply chain to manufacture a now globally leading combat management system MFC.

“Together, we’re supporting the growth of Australia’s sovereign defence industry and in-country capability, and with Saab’s expanding portfolio of high-tech global export programs we will continue to provide opportunities for our local industry partners, as well as strong pathways into global supply chains.”

Saab says the MFC design balances technical requirements, time, and cost efficiency, with operational effectiveness and sustainability – made possible by partnerships with local industry, and with academia through Saab’s partnership with the University of South Australia and their Human Factors and Ergonomic studies.