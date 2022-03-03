Home Allies News Babcock renews NZ Navy sustainment contract
written by ADBR
Babcock‘s New Zealand General Manager James Morton, and NZ Chief of Defence Force AIRMSHL Kevin Short sign the contract extension. (BABCOCK)

Babcock has been awarded a seven-and-a-half-year contract by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to continue its Maritime Fleet Sustainment Service arrangement.

The renewal will see Babcock continue as the NZDF’s strategic maritime partner by providing asset management services including engineering, project management, production, and operational support to the Royal New Zealand Navy’s small boats, offshore patrol vessels, and its ANZAC class frigates.

“We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with the NZDF and of our contribution to keeping New Zealand and its Pacific partners safe and secure,” Babcock Australasia CEO David Ruff said in a 24 February company statement. “This award is a further demonstration of our commitment to continue to strengthen the breadth of our support to regional maritime capability in New Zealand, Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region.”

NZ Defence Chief AIRMSHL Kevin Short added, “One of the unique elements of the contract is that these services are delivered by a team comprised of Babcock employees, Royal New Zealand Navy personnel and NZDF civilians. This partnership has been recently acknowledged through an award at both the Minister of Defence Excellence Awards, and the New Zealand Business Excellence Foundation Awards.”

