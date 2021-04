The 2021 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition at Avalon Airport near Melbourne has been deferred by one week to avoid a clash with the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

Previously scheduled for November 23-28, the airshow will now be held from Tuesday November 30 to Sunday December 5. The new dates should also allow more visitors from the US to attend the show, as it now no longer clashes with the US’s Thanksgiving Day holiday.