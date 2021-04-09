Supashock wins more export and local work with Rheinmetall

(ADF)

Australian manufacturer Supashock has won two manufacturing contracts with Rheinmetall to supply suspension and running gear components for military vehicles, and for mechanical and structural parts of the Retractable Anti-tank Missile Platform (RAMP) for the Australian Army’s Boxer 8×8 combat reconnaissance vehicle.

The company has been given a $12 million contract for 46 vehicle sets of advanced suspension and running gear for Rheinmetall’s international market. “Our suspension and running gear system takes advanced manufacturing for vehicle production into new territory for an Australian company,” Founder and Managing Director Oscar Fiorinotto said in a company statement.

“Each suspension and running gear system developed for these military vehicles is an example of how our team of highly skilled engineers is developing future capability that will perform in combat for Rheinmetall customers around the world,” he added.

The $10 million contract for the RAMP system utilises Supashock’s expertise in vibration, shock, and motion control, mechatronics, and rapid prototyping in a retractable, drop-in configuration with a structural design with stiffness and weight saving. To be fitted to the Boxer’s Lance turret, its top plate can accept appliqué armour panels should additional top attack protection for the turret be required.

“This is an example of how Rheinmetall contracts will drive future growth internationally and continue to create highly skilled, enduring jobs in Australia, while delivering significant performance improvements to customers in export markets,” Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Gary Stewart said in a separate statement.