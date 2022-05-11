BAE Systems gets additional ESSM work

(ADF)

BAE Systems Australia has won a $50 million export contract for supply of hardware and software for the global Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) program.

Through the deal, BAE Systems and Australian industry partners will deliver critical sub-assemblies into Block 2 of the ESSM program under a new three-year full rate production contract with Raytheon Missiles and Defense in the US. Up to 33 Australian SMEs, including RUAG Australia, Ronson Gears, and Astute Electronics will manufacture and supply parts into BAE Systems’ manufacturing facilities at Edinburgh Parks.

ESSM is a medium-range, ship-launched surface-to-air missile designed to protect warships from anti-ship cruise missiles. BAE Systems Australia is the Australian industry lead in the NATO ESSM Consortium which oversees the program of up to 12 nations including the US, Australia, Canada, and Norway, and has been involved with the ESSM program since the mid-1990s.

The company will deliver a range of sub-assemblies including the missile’s thrust vector controller, aerodynamic control fins, fuselage and internal structure elements, telemetry data transmitting systems, as well as sophisticated pitch-over autopilot algorithms.

The initial contract award covers the first three years of full rate production at a base value of more than $50 million, plus up to $40 million in quantity-based options.

BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive, Ben Hudson, said the company was proud to continue its involvement in the ESSM program. “This contract, alongside our Prime Contractor role on the Nulka Active Missile Decoy, continues the important work undertaken by our employees and our trusted industry partners across Australia which have been delivering guided weapons capability into domestic and export programs for decades,” he said.