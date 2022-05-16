Home ADF news Navantia Aust and UG to team for LAND 8710/1A
ADF newsHeadlinesIndustry NewsLANDPolicy newsProject newsRegional NewsSEA

Navantia Aust and UG to team for LAND 8710/1A

by ADBR
written by ADBR
Concept art of a Kodal class landing craft. (NAVANTIA AUSTRALIA)

Navantia Australia and CIMIC Group company UG have announced they will bid for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 8710 Phase 1 Littoral Manoeuvre Vessel Medium (LMV-M) requirement.

The tie-up comes after Navantia Australia – celebrating its tenth year of operations in Australia – first revealed its intentions to bid for the LCM-8 replacement program at June 2021’s LAND FORCES in Brisbane where it revealed a series of scalable and wholly-Australian designed landing craft variants named ‘Kodal’.

Navantia Australia Managing Director Israel Lozano said the partnership between Navantia Australia and UG offered combined experience in collaborating with both Navy and Army to deliver superior results. “Together we offer Defence a highly compliant design, cost effective delivery, surety of supply, contribution to the Naval Shipbuilding Plan and maximum Australian content,” he said in a release.

UGL Managing Director Doug Moss added that UGL brought substantial Australian heavy manufacturing expertise and genuine Australian sovereign capability to enhance Australian naval shipbuilding capability.

“I’m pleased that UGL has teamed with Navantia Australia to bring our substantial Australian heavy manufacturing expertise and genuine Australian sovereign capability to enhance the Australian naval shipbuilding capability,” he said.

The Navantia and UG bid will be going up against other teamings including Raytheon Australia and Austal, and Serco and Civmec.

The Request for Tender (RFT) for LAND 8710 Phase 1 closes on June 14.

0
Linkedin

Related Articles

HERE COMES THE HUNTER!

August 30, 2018

beyondblue and Invictus Games Sydney 2018 team up...

March 19, 2018

Germany to buy Super Hornets for NATO nuclear...

April 22, 2020

RUAG Australia wins US Navy Hornet MRO work

September 8, 2020

US Navy & RAAF techs conduct NGJ training...

April 14, 2022

FUTURE READY? – Technological development sparks the burning...

June 15, 2021

First RAAF F-35 pilot begins training

January 25, 2015

PM confirms two extra C-17s for the RAAF

April 10, 2015

Northrop Grumman awarded IBCS contract, demonstrates non-US systems...

December 4, 2019

Changing of the guard for RAAF’s 2OCU

December 12, 2019