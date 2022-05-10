Serco teams with Civmec for LAND 8710/1A

(SERCO)

Serco Australia and Civmec have joined forces to pitch the new Oboe Littoral Manoeuvre Vessel Medium (LMV-M) for project LAND 8710 Phase 1A.

Through this project, the Army is seeking to acquire a modern Australian-built landing craft able to transport vehicles and other equipment from ship to shore.

Serco and Civmec have formed a new Joint Venture (JV) company, the Australian Maritime Alliance (AMA).

Serco Defence Managing Director Clint Thomas said the Alliance demonstrated the importance of delivering local industry resilience, facilitating workforce and workload predictability and providing assured supply chain access to build a trusted and sustained Australian shipbuilding sector.

“Serco and Civmec share a vision to provide the crucial leadership that the Australian shipbuilding sector requires, signalling an industry-led strategic approach to deliver and support essential sovereign military capabilities and sustainable workshare outcomes,” he said.

Civmec’s chief executive officer Pat Tallon said Civmec was evolving to be a solid option for the Commonwealth for sovereign shipbuilding and sustainment.

“Civmec’s Henderson facility offers unmatched shipbuilding capacity to deliver for the Commonwealth’s naval shipbuilding programs and combined with our new state-of-the-art ship assembly hall, we operate the largest fabrication workshops in Australia<’ he said.

“This project builds on our experience gained through the ongoing delivery of the SEA1180 Arafura Class Offshore Patrol Vessel program. The LMV-M platform will allow us to continue to demonstrate our innovative approach to shipbuilding.”