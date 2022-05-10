Saab leads team for Mine Countermeasures & Survey project bid

(LEIDOS)

Saab Australia, Leidos Australia, SeeByte, and Sonartech Atlas have announced a teaming bid for the Royal Australian Navy’s Project SEA 1905 Tranche 1 Maritime Mine Countermeasures and Military Survey capabilities.

Saab Australia Managing Director Andy Keough said this combination of industry experts would equip the RAN with a globally proven mine countermeasure and military survey capability.

“Together, this collaboration will be able to deliver world class equipment, training, technology, support and solutions to the Navy, ensuring the success of the SEA 1905 program and providing an unmatched toolbox of mission elements to achieve military survey and mine countermeasure capability effects for Australia,” he said.

“Saab will provide the sovereign leadership and access to local industry content to ensure the successful delivery of the SEA 1905 program, drawing on our decades of in-country experience providing Australian defence with robust and reliable military software and hardware, combined with complex systems integration expertise and proven global capability.”

Leidos Australia Chief Executive Paul Chase said Leidos would support the partnership through sovereign capabilities and experience, as well as expertise from the US. “The experience and lessons from Leidos’ primed project, SEA 1770, will be a key factor in the Rapid Environmental Assessment Survey capability that Leidos will provide,” he said.

SeeByte will deliver its open modular architecture Mission Management System (MMS) based on their SeeTrack, Neptune, and Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) products. SeeBytes MMS offers a comprehensive and highly capable system which is already integrated-to and interoperable-with, a range of Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) vehicles and sensor types from other manufacturers.

Sonartech Atlas Managing Director, Peter Campbell the company would leverage the Atlas Elektronik Group’s extensive experience developing and delivering complex Mine Warfare systems.