INDO-PACIFIC 2022 opens

A record number of Defence businesses and international naval delegations will participate in the Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition in Sydney this week

More than 700 businesses and military delegations from more than 40 nations were expected to participate in Indo-Pacific 2022, which incorporates the SeaPower Conference 22.

This is the largest conference of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

Chief of Navy VADM Michael Noonan said Indo-Pacific 2022 was an opportunity to discuss maritime security and issues of strategic importance with international friends and like-minded partners, Defence industry and academia.

“It’s great to see so many navies and defence industry businesses have been able to attend Indo Pacific 2022, which is the first maritime conference of this scale in Australia since the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “Nothing can beat face-to-face engagement and the relationships it forges.”

The theme of Sea Power 22 is, ‘The Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain in the 21st Century – A Commonality of Purpose’.

“The Indo-Pacific is home to 60 per cent of the world’s population. We come from a great diversity of nations and cultures, but we share a commonality of purpose,” VADM Noonan said. “Our common goal is to maintain the security, stability, peace and prosperity of our region.

CN said oceans were the lifeblood of our economies, and maintaining maritime security and stability was absolutely critical to the daily life of the region’s 4.7 billion people.

Indo Pacific 2022 is taking place at the Sydney International Convention Centre at Darling Harbour from May 10-12.