INDO PACIFIC 2022 breaks exhibitor space records

(ADF)

The AMDA Foundation has revealed the INDO PACIFIC 2022 International Maritime Exposition – held in Sydney from 10-12 May – had the largest exhibitor turnout and show space in the event’s history.

An AMDA release says a record 736 exhibitors from 23 countries participated in the show at Sydney’s International Convention Centre in Darling Harbour, and that there were more than 25,000 visitor attendances across the three days.

The exhibition covered 11 per cent more floorspace than previous events, while some 70 conferences, symposia, and presentations – including the Royal Australian Navy’s SeaPower 2022 conference – were also held in conjunction with the exposition.

The new CEO of AMDA Foundation, Justin Giddings said INDO PACIFIC 2022 comprehensively achieved its goal of bringing the maritime and defence communities together. “This was my first INDO PACIFIC, and it was overwhelming to see the support of not only Navy, but also the exhibitors, sponsors and visitors,” he said.

“From Day One there was a hum of activity in the halls that continued for the entire event. INDO PACIFIC was delayed from 2021 because of COVID, and it was clear that industry is very happy to be talking face-to-face again, so the vibe on the floor was electric,” he added. “We thank the Royal Australian Navy for its commitment and engagement with INDO PACIFIC 2022, and for its service to the nation.

“I must also acknowledge the tireless efforts of the AMDA Foundation staff in putting this very complex and professional event together. “Set for 7-9 November next year, INDO PACIFIC 2023 will return the event to its traditional schedule, and although that is only 18 months away, we hope that everyone will be back next year for an equally successful event.”