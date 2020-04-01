Boeing awarded NZ and ROK P-8A contract

(BOEING)

The US Navy has awarded Boeing a US$1.55bn (A$2.53bn) contract for the production of 18 P-8A Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft, including 10 aircraft for South Korea and New Zealand.

The Lot 11 production batch covers eight P-8As for the US Navy, six for South Korea, and four for the Royal New Zealand Air Force. The US DoD contract notification says the RNZAF aircraft will comprise US$523m (A$854m), although some long-lead items have already been procured at additional cost.

Deliveries of the RNZAF aircraft is scheduled to start in 2022, and for South Korea in 2023. The four P-8As will replace five Lockheed P-3K2 Orions in RNZAF service.