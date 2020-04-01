Home AIR Boeing awarded NZ and ROK P-8A contract
AIRAllies NewsBusinessHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject newsRegional News

Boeing awarded NZ and ROK P-8A contract

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(BOEING)

The US Navy has awarded Boeing a US$1.55bn (A$2.53bn) contract for the production of 18 P-8A Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft, including 10 aircraft for South Korea and New Zealand.

The Lot 11 production batch covers eight P-8As for the US Navy, six for South Korea, and four for the Royal New Zealand Air Force. The US DoD contract notification says the RNZAF aircraft will comprise US$523m (A$854m), although some long-lead items have already been procured at additional cost.

Deliveries of the RNZAF aircraft is scheduled to start in 2022, and for South Korea in 2023. The four P-8As will replace five Lockheed P-3K2 Orions in RNZAF service.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Rockwell Collins secures Digital Terminal Control System simulator...

March 22, 2017

Feature – LUKE DAYS!

December 18, 2019

F-35 IOT&E schedule at additional risk

October 18, 2018

Lockheed Martin & Cobham team on NGJ Low-Band

April 12, 2018

DMO, CDG to be abolished under First Principles...

April 1, 2015

Lockheed Martin to market Rafael SPICE precision weapon...

August 2, 2018

LHDs remain alongside as Defence investigates propulsion issues

April 26, 2017

Lockheed Martin finally confirmed as AIR 5428 preferred...

September 7, 2015

UK orders Boxer 8×8

April 4, 2018

Boeing teases with late MQ-25 contender

December 20, 2017