Defence signs strategic agreement with Gilmour Space

by Australian Defence Business Review
The Australian Department of Defence has signed a strategic agreement with Gold Coast-based Gilmour Space to collaborate on the development of new space technologies for satellite launch vehicles.

Under the agreement announced on May 13, Defence Science and Technology (DST) and Gilmour Space will collaborate on developing propulsion, materials, and avionics technologies for space. This includes a new three-stage hybrid rocket designed to launch small payloads and satellites into orbit from 2022.

The agreement will develop sovereign space capabilities to meet commercial outcomes, civil priorities, defence capabilities, climate change research, and workforce development.

Gilmour Space says its mission is to be the trusted launch provider of more affordable and reliable rockets dedicated to the global small satellite industry.

