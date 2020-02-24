Eylex to supply cable systems for NASAMS

KONGSBERG Defence Australia General Manager (send from left) with Eylex staff. (KONGSBERG)

KONGSBERG has announced it has selected Castle Hill, Sydney company Eylex to provide cable systems for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 19 Phase 7B Enhanced NASAMS short-range ground-based air defence system.

According to a KONGSBERG release, Eylex will manufacture and supply cable systems for the NASAMS fire distribution centres (FDC), battery operations centres and NASAMS classrooms trainers. It says Eylex’s selection follows an extensive source selection process, including an assessment of Eylex’s product range, technical expertise and production management systems.

“KONGSBERG Defence Australia is proud to partner with a fantastic company such as Eylex, who meet the highest standard of capability and product performance,” KONGSBERG Defence Australia General Manager John Fry said. “KONGSBERG is committed to developing a sovereign Australian industry capability in the manufacture and support of NASAMS for the Australian Army.”

KONGSBERG Defence Australia Supply Chain Manager, Sally Dunbar added, “Eylex has an excellent track record and will assist KONGSBERG to deliver a highly effective Ground Based Air Defence system that will contribute to the protection of our service men and women from modern airborne threats.”

Eylex Director of Australian Industry Capability Todd Williams said he was pleased to have been selected by Kongsberg to make a valuable contribution to the NASAMS capability. “We look forward to working closely with KONGSBERG Defence Australia to manufacture and deliver cable systems for NASAMS,” Williams said.

“This is an endorsement of our AIC investment and Eylex is incredibly proud to have been selected by KONGSBERG to contribute to the delivery of a world class Ground Based Air Defence system capability.”

Eylex has also been contracted to supply RACAL Acoustics digital high noise RA4000 and medium noise Raptor RA5001 headsets and leads for the Block 1 BOXER CRVS under Project LAND 400 Phase 2.