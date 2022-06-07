Home ADF news First NASAMS Mk2 cannister launchers arrive in Australia
by ADBR
written by ADBR
A Mk2 cannister launcher and Kongsberg Defence Australia staff at Raytheon Australia’s Centre for Joint Integration. (KONGSBERG DEFENCE AUSTRALIA)

Kongsberg Defence Australia has announced that the first shipment of NASAMS Mk 2 Canister Launchers from KONGSBERG were recently delivered to Raytheon Australia’s Centre for Joint Integration (CJI) in Adelaide.

The NASAMS Mk 2 Canister Launchers are being provided to the Australian Army as part of its Project LAND 19 Ph 7B short-range ground-based air defence (SRGBAD) program, and are considered to be the most modern launcher system capable of firing multiple complementary missile types.

The Mk 2 system is capable of launching AIM-9X, and AIM-120 AMRAAM and AMRAAM-ER missiles from fixed or mobile canister launchers.

The delivery milestone follows production and successful factory acceptance testing of the cannister launchers at KONGSBERG’s Norwegian facilities in late 2021 and early 2022. The cannister launchers will be integrated with the rest of the Enhanced NASAMS system at the CJI.

A 2 June Kongsberg Defence Australia LinkedIn post said the canister launchers are being painted by Defence Coating Systems, while company staff conduct final factory acceptance testing and support to system level NASAMS testing activities.

