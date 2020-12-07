Home Allies News First NZ ANZAC frigate completes upgrade
by Andrew McLaughlin
(RNZN)

The Royal New Zealand Navy’s ANZAC class frigate HMNZS Te Kaha has completed its upgrade in Canada, and is on its way home to New Zealand.

The NZ$446m (A$422m) upgrade of the RNZN’s two ANZAC frigates is being conducted by Lockheed Martin Canada, and comprises a new combat management system, the integration of new sensors including sonar and radar, the MDBA Sea Ceptor missile system, and a combat system trainer at the Devonport Naval Base in Auckland.

Also included are a self-defence missile decoys, and a torpedo defence system. The upgrade is broadly similar to that being conducted on the Royal Canadian Navy’s 12 Halifax class frigates.

Work on Te Kaha commenced in May 2018 and sister ship HMNZS Te Mana followed in May 2019, while crews commenced training on the combat systems trainer in July 2018.

