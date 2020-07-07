Home AIR France approved to buy E-2D Hawkeye
by Andrew McLaughlin
An Aeronavale E-2C Hawkeye. (L’AERONAVALE)

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has announced State Department approval for the sale of three Northrop Grumman E-2D Hawkeye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

The July 6 notification says the estimated US$2bn (A$2.85bn) sale includes the three aircraft, four spare Rolls-Royce T56-427A engines, the aircraft’s three advanced AN/APY-9 AESA radars, defensive systems, communications, navigation equipment, and a JMPS mission planning system.

Also included is support equipment and spares, technical publications and documentation, training services and equipment, US government and contractor support, and other related training and logistics services.

The French l’Aeronavale’s 4 Flotille (4F) based at Lann Bihoue in Brittany currently operates three E-2C Hawkeyes, and these are regularly embarked aboard France’s only aircraft carrier, the nuclear-powered Charles de Gaulle. If purchased, the E-2Ds would replace these E-2Cs in service.

