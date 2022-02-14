Hanwha & Bisalloy sign steel supply MoU for int’l programs

A Redback IFV. (HANWHA)

Hanwha Defense has announced it will source steel from Australian company Bisalloy Steels, with the two companies signing an MoU on 7 February for Bisalloy to supply steel for its Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) and K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer for exports to international markets beyond Australia.

The Redback is under consideration for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 400 Phase 3 requirement – the bids for which were submitted in October 2021 with an announcement reportedly imminent – while the K9 will be supplied to the Australian Army for its Project LAND 8116 Phase 1 protected mobility fires requirement.

“We’re pleased to work closely with Hanwha Defense and enter its global supply chain. Bisalloy steels capability has been proven over its 40-year of history, and through working together we believe we will contribute to Hanwha’s product portfolio and its international business,” Managing Director of Bisalloy Steels, Michael Gundy said in a release. “We look forward to expanding our business with Hanwha in the years ahead.”

CEO and President of Hanwha Defense, Son Jae-il added, “We are very excited to expand cooperation with Bisalloy Steels for international markets, as we have been delighted with Bisalloy steel’s proven quality through the performance of the Redback IFV. We will explore ways to use Bisalloy steel further for the K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer… Upon the recent contract with Egypt over the K9 in particular, we will review ways to utilise the Australian steel for (that) project first.”

Bisalloy Steel has had its products certified to meet both Hanwha and rival Rheinmetall’s armoured vehicles requirements, including the KF41 Lynx IFV and Boxer 8×8 CRV.