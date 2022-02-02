Home Business Hensoldt Australia sets up shop at Williamtown
Hensoldt Australia sets up shop at Williamtown

by ADBR
(L-R) Hensoldt Australia’s Paul Blyton and Doug Cross with Peter Wych from Newcastle Airport. (HENSOLDT AUSTRALIA)

Hensoldt Australia has announced it has established an office at the Newcastle Airport aviation precinct adjacent to RAAF Base Williamtown.

The new office will have two permanent Hensoldt Australia employees and space for up to 10 contractors, and will support the company’s growing ADF support footprint and ambitions at Williamtown.

“We are proud to be home to a vibrant defence industry ecosystem, so we’re pleased to welcome HENSOLDT Australia as one of our newest tenants,” Newcastle Airport CEO Dr Peter Cock said in a statement. “We celebrate their ongoing commitment to building local capability by drawing on their extensive experience delivering to the defence industry.”

Doug Cross, Hensoldt Australia’s Programme Director – Fixed Defence Air Traffic Control Surveillance System (FDATCSS) said the decision to move to Newcastle Airport was an easy one. “Hensoldt is committed to the success of our Defence contracts and being co-located with our Defence customers at Williamtown allows for regular close communication and interaction and maximises our chance of success,” he said.

