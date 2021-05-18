Home ADF news HMAS Ballarat joins North Korea blockade
by ADBR
HMAS Ballarat during her current deployment. (ADF)

The ANZAC class frigate HMAS Ballarat has been tasked to join Operation ARGOS, the United Nations Security Council blockade to enforce sanctions on North Korea.

“Australia is committed to the stability and security of our region and will continue to support sanctions on North Korea until it takes concrete steps towards denuclearisation,” Chief of Joint Operations, LTGEN Greg Bilton said in a statement.

“HMAS Ballarat will contribute to a multinational force including Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, to monitor and deter illegal ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned goods.”

Ballarat’s deployment is the fifth deployment of an RAN vessel to Operation Argos since it commenced in 2018. The RAAF has also previously conducted eight deployments of P-8A Poseidon and AP-3C Orion maritime ISR aircraft to the effort.

