INDO-PACIFIC 2022 dates confirmed

(SETH JAWORSKI)

The AMDA Foundation has confirmed the 2022 International Maritime Exposition for the Indo Asia Pacific Region, or INDO-PACIFIC 2022, will be held from Tuesday May 10 to Thursday May 12, 2022 at Sydney’s International Convention Centre (ICC).

Originally scheduled for August 2021, the show was deferred to May 2022 to put some space between it and the other two major trade show organised by AMDA – LAND FORCES 2021 which was re-scheduled from September 2020 to June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Australian International Airshow at Avalon which was deferred from March to November 2021.

“The INDO PACIFIC 2022 International Maritime Exposition is the premier event showcasing the Royal Australian Navy’s reputation as a capable and trusted partner, both in the region as well as to Australian industry,” Minister for Defence, Senator Linda Reynolds said in a statement. “It provides an invaluable opportunity to foster relationships between Government and industry, while allowing Australia’s defence industry to showcase their capabilities and services to the region.”

(SETH JAWORSKI)

CEO of AMDA Foundation, Ian Honnery added, “INDO PACIFIC 2022 will come at a critical time in Australia’s maritime history, as our commercial shipping industry regenerates in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Royal Australian Navy responds to dynamic regional issues and plans for an unprecedented $75 billion investment in Australia’s maritime capabilities over the next decade, including more than $50 billion in the regeneration and expansion of ADF maritime platforms through the naval shipbuilding enterprise.”

The revised dates for all three shows are:

LAND FORCES 2021 – June 1-3, 2021

AVALON 2021 – November 23-28, 2021

INFO-PACIFIC 2022 – May 10-12, 2022