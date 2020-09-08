Insitu Pacific teams with Nova Systems for LAND 129 Phase 3

(USMC)

Insitu Pacific has announced it has signed a teaming agreement with Nova Systems for its bid for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 129 Phase 3 tactical UAS requirement.

An August 25 statement says Nova will enhance Insitu’s Australian Industry Content (AIC) case for its bid which is based on its ScanEagle and Integrator UAS platforms.

“Insitu Pacific’s experienced Australian team and our AS9100D certification underpin the delivery of a fully compliant and documented system,” Managing Director of Insitu Pacific, Andrew Duggan said in the statement. “Our solution is further strengthened by Nova Systems as acknowledged Australian experts in working through all the engineering and testing steps necessary to deliver complex UAS to the ADF. They will bring this extensive experience and expertise to bear as part of Insitu Pacific’s LAND 129 solution for Army.”

Nova Systems’ General Manager Aerospace and Surveillance, Peter Tippner added, “Nova Systems brings the right mix of engineering and next-gen technical skills to the Insitu Pacific LAND 129 Team. Our team of expert engineers has an in-depth understanding of the customer’s requirements, based on their experience with Shadow 200, and ADF UAS capabilities since 2008.

“Our proven ability to integrate complex systems into the Australian Defence Force within acquisition projects such as AIR7000 Phase 1B Triton and AIR7003 Armed UAS capability, ensures that full operational capability can be achieved rapidly, with minimal risk,” Tippner added.

Tenders for LAND 129 Phase 4 closed in July. Insitu has pitched its offering against those from Leidos Australia with the Aeronautics Orbiter 4, Textron Australia with its Aerosonde V4 and HQ air vehicles, and Raytheon Australia teamed with Schiebel with theS-100 Camcopter.