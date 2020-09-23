Home AIR Japan expected to seek further increase in defence budget
Japan expected to seek further increase in defence budget

by Mike Yeo
written by Mike Yeo

Indo-Pacific news

JS Kaga sails in company with HMAS Hobart in the South China Sea. (ADF)

The government of Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to seek a further increase in the US ally’s defence budget, continuing the trend of setting new annual records in recent years.

The Japan Times newspaper quoting unnamed officials reported on September 22 that the country’s defence ministry will seek a budget of ¥5.4 trillion (A$72.06bn) for the next fiscal year due to begin in April 2021. The budget request will be looked at by the Finance Ministry, which will then approve a final budget later this year.

Japan has been increasing its own defence budget in response to China’s ongoing military build-up and North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile development programs, with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe – who recently resigned over health reasons – reshaping Japan’s defence posture to be more outward looking in recent years.

