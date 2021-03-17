KONGSBERG hits LAND 19 Phase 7B NASAMS production milestone

(KONGSBERG)

Kongsberg Defence Australia has announced it has received approval to commence local production activities for its NASAMS short-range ground-based air-defence (SRGBAD) system for the Australian Army’s LAND 19 Phase 7B requirement.

The commencement of production of the system’s fire distribution centres (FDC) follows a production readiness review of the program which was completed late last year. The FDC is the command, control, communications and computing (C4) system at the heart of the NASAMS capability, and is comprised of about 10,000 components.

These components are primarily being sourced through Australian suppliers, including REDARC Electronics, MILSPEC Manufacturing, and Eylex, while the FDC shelters have been designed and manufactured by Daronmont Technologies. REDARC is delivering electrical mechanical boxes, more than 600 manufactured parts for the air defence console, racks, and other mechanical fixtures are being manufactured by MILSPEC, and Eylex is delivering cables for the integration of complex sub-systems.

“Receiving approval to commence production activities is a key milestone for Kongsberg Defence Australia and an important step in the delivery of the NASAMS capability to the Australian Army in partnership with Raytheon Australia,” Kongsberg Defence Australia General Manager, John Fry said in a release.

“It demonstrates KONGSBERG’s commitment to transfer technology and production expertise to Australian Industry, and the creation of sovereign capability to support NASAMS and other KONGSBERG programs in Australia and the region.”

The LAND 19 Phase 7B program is primed by Raytheon, and the NASAMS system will be a heavily Australianised version of the system in service with or on order by 11 operators. Unique systems being integrated with Australia’s NASAMS include advanced phased-array radars from CEA Technologies, a Raytheon MTS-A EO/IR sensor, and Australian Army vehicles including the Hawkei PMV and Rheinmetall HX trucks.