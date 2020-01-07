L3Harris opens new Adelaide office

MD L3Harris Australia Nigel Bagster, SA Premier Steven Marshall, and L3Harris Maritime International President Rangesh Kasturi at the Adelaide office opening. (L3HARRIS)

L3Harris Technologies opened a new office in Adelaide on January 6 which it says will support Australian naval shipbuilding programs and strengthen the company’s collaboration with Defence SA.

The new office will act as a base for integrating and delivering L3Harris’ advanced Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) and Electronic Warfare System, which are being fitted to the 12 new Offshore Patrol Vessels.

“L3Harris’ decision to establish its presence at Mawson Lakes is another vote of confidence in our burgeoning defence sector, which continues to attract national and international defence giants,” South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said as he opened the office at Mawson Lakes’ Technology Park.

L3Harris says it was the first company to join the Defence and Space Landing Pad initiative, taking up residence at Lot Fourteen in Adelaide CBD in January 2019. The Defence SA initiative is designed to assist international companies to capitalise on upcoming projects in the state by providing short-term office facilities and facilitating relationship-building opportunities.

L3Harris President, Maritime International Rangesh Kasturi said, “L3Harris has extensive experience providing world-leading equipment and support services to the Royal Australian Navy.

“With South Australia positioned as a growing and thriving hub for defence business, it was an excellent opportunity for the business, as we grow our Australian footprint and expand our presence in the maritime domain in the region.”