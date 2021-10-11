Lockheed Martin Aust to support Aust Geospatial Intelligence Organisation

Lockheed Martin Australia has announced it has won a two-year, $20 million contract to support the Aust Geospatial Intelligence Organisation (AGO).

Known as South COAST, the new program will be managed by Lockheed Martin Australia staff with reach-back into the company’s wider global organisation for support if required to provide support of the AGO’s operations and sustainment of the ICT geospatial mission systems used for analysis and dissemination of geospatial intelligence.

“We’re very proud of this contract, which aligns strongly with Government’s vision of a robust, resilient and internationally competitive defence industry sector,” Lockheed Martin Australia’s regional director for Space, David Ball, said in a company statement.

“As a long-term partner in the defence and national security sector, delivering resilient and sovereign capability at the cutting edge is at the heart of LMA’s vision, whether that’s supporting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, military satellite communications, Space Domain Awareness or beyond.”

The AGO is part of the Defence Intelligence Group (DIG), and is the lead agency for geospatial data, information, and intelligence (GEOINT) for Defence and the National Intelligence Community (NIC).