Lockheed Martin & Northrop Grumman team successfully tests Hypersonic strike system

Concept art of the LRHW system. (US DoD)

A teaming of Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman has successfully conducted a live-fire hypersonic strike system test in support of the US Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and US Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) programs.

The April test saw a live-fire ground test of the first stage solid rocket motor which fired for the full trial duration and met performance parameters and objectives within anticipated ranges. Northrop Grumman developed the system’s rocket motor while Lockheed Martin serves as the prime weapon systems integrator.

“We’re pleased to celebrate this important event with the US Navy, Army, and Northrop Grumman program,” Lockheed Martin Director of Conventional Strike Programs, Steve Layne said in a May 27 release. “This outcome today is due to our shared effort and determination to see this test on the Conventional Prompt Strike program succeed.

“This live fire event is a major milestone on the path to providing hypersonic strike capability to the U.S. Navy and US Army warfighters,” he added

Vice president propulsion systems for Northrop Grumman, Charlie Precourt added, “Northrop Grumman is proud to leverage our expertise in flight-proven solid rocket propulsion to support the nation’s efforts to develop an advanced end-to-end missile system capable of deterring emerging and future threats.”

The release describes CPS as a hypersonic boost glide missile and weapon system that enables long-range flight with high survivability against enemy defences. It says CPS and LRHW will share a common all up round that can be launched from surface vessels, submarines, and land-based mobile launchers.