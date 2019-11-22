Northrop Grumman reaches out to Industry for AIR 6500

(DEFENCE)

Northrop Grumman has announced it is seeking expressions of interest from Australian industry to join the company in its efforts to support the RAAF with Project AIR6500.

While yet to be fully defined, AIR 6500 aims to develop a multi-domain joint battle management system (JBMS) to enable coordination of air battle management, joint weapons employment, and ground-based air defence (GBAD) in operational theatres.

“Northrop Grumman aims to lead industry support to the RAAF as it fields a survivable, scalable and modern, next-generation JBMS under AIR6500. We’re committed to a sovereign capability that’s designed and developed through close collaboration with other Australian industry members,” Northrop Grumman Australia chief executive, Chris Deeble said in a statement.

“We recognise that a program of this size, scope and complexity will demand the most innovative, best-of-breed capabilities and a prime systems integrator partnering with Australian industry who can deliver world class capabilities to the Australian Defence Force.”

The company says it will engage with a range of industry members, including small businesses, with the goal of creating an Australian AIR 6500 solution that brings the best capability for the best value. The ICN Gateway Portal will serve as the primary vehicle for potential suppliers to register expressions of interest and share information about their competencies and skills.