NUSHIP Stalwart commences sea trials

(NAVANTIA)

Navantia has commenced sea trials of NUSHIP Stalwart III, the RAN’s second Supply class auxiliary oiler replenishment (AOR) to be built in Spain.

The vessel was laid down at Navantia’s Ferrol yards in November 2018, and was launched in August 2019. Spain has been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the vessel’s trials schedule, but it is now scheduled to arrive in Australia by the end of 2021 for final fit out, and commissioning in 2022, some eight months behind schedule.

Sister ship NUSHIP Supply arrived in Australia in late 2020, and its crew recently assembled at its home port in Sydney to prepare for its commissioning on April 10.