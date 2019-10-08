Home ADF news PACIFIC 2019 – Lockheed Martin signs deal with Safran for Future Sub systems design
ADF newsBusinessHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject newsSEA

PACIFIC 2019 – Lockheed Martin signs deal with Safran for Future Sub systems design

by Max Blenkin
written by Max Blenkin

Submarine combat system integrator Lockheed Martin Australia has signed a deal with Safran Electronics and Defense Australasia for design of key components of Australia’s 12 new Attack class submarines.

In an October 8 ministerial release, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds and Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said the agreement would support the operation and sustainment of the Attack class while maximising the involvement of Australian industry.

“It is the first major equipment design sub-contract awarded by Lockheed Martin Australia as the combat system integrator for the Attack class,” the ministerial announcement reads. “This includes the design of the Optronics Search and Attack, Navigation Radar and Navigation Data Distribution subsystems.

“These are vital components of the combat system suite and builds on work Safran already conducts in Australia in the defence and civilian sectors.”

Lockheed Martin Australia was selected as the combat system integrator for the 12 Future Submarine being acquired under Project SEA 1000. The complex combat system links the submarine sensors and weapons and is forecast to cost about one-fifth of the projected $50 billion total project cost,

The Ministers said during the design phase, Safran would engage Australian suppliers Acacia Systems and Thomas Global Systems to provide design services, and that, in the future, Safran will establish a local capability for the production, integration and support of these sub-systems in Sydney.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

BAE Systems selects Marand to manufacture turret shells...

November 9, 2017

PACIFIC 2015 attracts record number of naval delegations

September 1, 2015

First AWD completes sea acceptance trials

March 6, 2017

Rafael pitches FLOATLINK for sub communications

October 3, 2017

BREAKING – US Navy Global Hawk reportedly shot...

June 20, 2019

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems repositions Australian business as it...

October 17, 2017

Lockheed Martin uses Lighthouse to shine the way...

August 16, 2016

First RAF F-35Bs arrive in UK – UPDATE

June 7, 2018

Varley & Rafael announce joint venture

March 1, 2018

Pump jet propulsion still part of Future Submarine...

October 26, 2017