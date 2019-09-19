Home AIR Poland approved to buy F-35A
by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(USAF)

The US State Department has approved the sale of 32 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighters to Poland.

A September 11 Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSAC) notification says the acquisition is valued at US$6.5bn (A$9.6bn), and includes the 32 F-35As, one spare P&W F135 engine, the Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS), and a full mission trainer. Support equipment and services includes ground support equipment, tools and test equipment, a training package, and ferry and tanker support.

If it goes through, the sale will be the first of an F-35 to a former Warsaw Pac country. Poland says it will replace MiG-29 fighters and Su-22 strike aircraft with the F-35A.

Interestingly, the DSCA notification also says, “The proposed sale of this aircraft, systems and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

