Home Headlines Rheinmetall displays Millennium Gun & MASS decoy systems at INDO-PAC 2022
HeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTProject newsSEA

Rheinmetall displays Millennium Gun & MASS decoy systems at INDO-PAC 2022

by ADBR
written by ADBR
(ANDREW MCLAUGHLIN)

When it comes to naval gun systems, the larger the calibre, the longer the range. Rheinmetall’s 35mm Millennium Gun ticks that box, with a range out to five kilometres, and ability to fire a range of advanced munitions.

Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Gary Stewart said, in Australia, Rheinmetall was synonymous with land vehicles but also offered naval self-protection and training systems. “With a large Australian footprint, Rheinmetall supports Australia, New Zealand, South-East Asia and global customers from the company’s Centre of Excellence in Australia,” he said in a release.

“At Indo Pacific, Rheinmetall will be proudly displaying the Millennium Gun, the 35mm multi-role weapon system,” he added. “The Millennium Gun is designed to engage multiple high speed asymmetric surface targets or swarming attacks.”

Stewart said this gun exceeded US Navy keep-out-range requirements for countering a multi-axis threat from multiple fast-intruder attack craft.

Also on display at Indo-Pacific will be Rheinmetall’s Multi Ammunition Softkill System (MASS), a naval anti-ship missile countermeasure system. This system launches decoys which, in effect create a smokescreen opaque to ultravioletelectro-opticallaser infrared, and radar signals.

MASS is in service with a number of navies, including on New Zealand’s Anzac frigates.

Stewart said this fully computerised and trainable countermeasure system protected ships from attacks by modern, sensor-guided anti-ship missiles on the high seas or in the littorals, as well as from asymmetric, terrorist-type threats.

“MASS offers significant tactical, operational and logistical advantages,” he said. “It can be installed on any type of ship, and operates either in stand-alone mode or as an integral part of the ship’s networked C4I and weapon engagement system.”

0
Linkedin

Related Articles

Norway orders Joint Strike Missile

October 26, 2021

Second AWD launched at Techport Australia

December 15, 2016

Airbus targets special ops helos

March 4, 2019

Airbus & Dassault team on next European combat...

April 26, 2018

First RAF F-35Bs arrive in UK – UPDATE

June 7, 2018

Team SABRE positions for LAND 125 Ph 4

February 3, 2021

LAND 400 PHASE 3 final bids submitted

October 25, 2021

Australia & Singapore to build MRTT interoperability

September 30, 2020

Lockheed Martin wins 10 year F-22 sustainment contract

November 11, 2021

Belgium selects F-35A to replace F-16

October 26, 2018