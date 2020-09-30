Singapore’s KC-135s sold to private buyer

Indo-Pacific news

(WIKI-COMMONS)

A private operator has acquired up to four Boeing KC-135R Stratotankers formerly operated the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

The four tanker aircraft have been registered with the US’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), with the aircraft receiving the civil registrations N569MA, N571MA, N572MA, and N573MA. At least one of these, N572MA has already been noted leaving Singapore for Guam on September 29, and ADBR understands the remaining three will join it in the coming months.

N572MA formerly carried the RSAF serial 752, and before that was KC-135A 59-1454 in USAF service before being stored at the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (AMARG) aircraft ‘boneyard’ in Arizona. The RSAF bought the four KC-135s in 1996 and they upgraded to KC-135R standard with new CFM56 (F107) engines and the Pacer Crag avionics and navigation system enhancement.

It is unknown who the eventual operator for the KC-135s will be, although the FAA’s online records show N572MA and N573MA as being owned ‘Wilmington Trust Co Trustee’. US industry sources have speculated that the aircraft will end up with Omega Air Services which also operates three former RAAF 707-320s and two DC-10/KDC-10s.