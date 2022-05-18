Thomas Global to build Army M1A2 Abrams trainer

(ADF)

Sydney-based Thomas Global Systems has been selected as the Prime System Integrator for the Australian Army’s M1A2 Abrams Immersive Tactical Trainer (ITT).

The contract will support the introduction of and training for the Army’s 75 new M1A2 Abrams System Enhancement Program Version 3 (SEPv3) Main Battle Tanks (MBT) under Project LAND 907 Phase 2, an order for which was approved in April 2021 and confirmed in January 2022.

To support the ITT, Thomas Global Systems says it will establish a new manufacturing facility in Sydney to deliver 16 systems. In addition to the acquisition contract, Thomas Global Systems has also signed a separate comprehensive support contract to provide ongoing sustainment and support services of the systems once delivered, bringing the total program value to approximately $50 million.

Thomas Global Systems has 20-years experience in military training simulation across the land, maritime, and aerospace domains, including ASLAV crew procedural trainers, Collins class submarine trainers, and Army’s Boxer combat reconnaissance vehicle.

“As an Australian defence technology contractor, we are delighted to be selected to support the crew tactical training for the $3.5 billion M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams MBT acquisition,” Thomas Global’s Managing Director of Defence Australia, Andrew Hutchinson said in a release. “This contract will enable Thomas Global Systems to further develop its sovereign design and manufacturing capability in complex immersive training systems, in Australia.

“This investment leverages Thomas Global Systems’ existing technical capabilities, and will also create or support 65 highly skilled design and engineering jobs throughout the supply chain,” he added. “The contract also supports establishment of a new advanced manufacturing facility in Newington.”

“This five-year contract with the Australian Government presents a significant opportunity for Thomas Global Systems to access export markets in the global Abrams supply chain, in support of the US and our other allies and partners.”

“We look forward to continuing to develop our existing portfolio of Australian defence training and simulation work in collaboration with global partners like Thales, Rheinmetall, Safran, and Systematiq.”