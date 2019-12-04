UAE to order three more A330 MRTTs

The UAE has announced its intention to order three more Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transports to add to the three MRTTs it already has had in service since 2011.

The announcement came at November’s Dubai Airshow, and comes after the UAE had previously requested pricing and information for Boeing’s rival KC-46A Pegasus tanker.

No indication as to when a firm order will be placed, or delivery timeframes has been given. An Airbus spokesman told media at Dubai that the company was pleased with the decision and was looking forward to working with their customer.

There are currently 63 A330 MRTT/KC-30A tankers in service or on order with the air arms of Australia (7), the UK (14), Saudi Arabia (6), UAE (3), South Korea (4), Singapore (6), France (15), and a European/NATO multi-national consortium (8).