Australia and Japan to forge closer defence ties

Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds has announced Australia and Japan will forge closer defence ties following a visit to Tokyo for bilateral discussions with her equivalent, Mr Kono Taro.

In a November 20 ministerial release Senator Reynolds said, as Indo-Pacific security dynamics became more challenging, the strategic logic underpinning Japan-Australia cooperation was only getting stronger. To this end, elements from both countries will participate in large scale multi-national and bilateral exercises, and will increase personnel exchanges, joint space and cyber policy, and defence science technology.

The exercises will include a new bilateral fighter jet exercise called BUSHIDO GUARDIAN in Japan, while Japan will participate in the biennial Exercise TALISMAN SABER in Queensland. The Japan Air Self Defence Force will also participate in the biennial Exercise PITCH BLACK in the Northern Territory.

Exchange postings will include an Australian Army liaison officer in the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to further enhance cooperation and deepen interoperability, while a program will be established to exchange defence scientists and engineers between Japan`s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency, and Australia`s Defence Science and Technology (DST) Group.