US approves sale of Northrop Grumman J-CREW to Australia

(US NAVY)

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on November 20 of the State Department’s approval of the possible sale of up to 850 Northrop Grumman Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare Increment 1 Block 1 (JCREW I1B1) systems and related equipment to Australia.

The sale, potentially valued at US$245m (A$361m) will comprise up to 533 vehicle mounted and 317 dismounted systems, spares and repair parts, support and test equipment, publications and technical documentation, software, training, and technical and logistics support services.

The DSCA notification was subsequently confirmed by Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds. In a November 24 statement, she said the Commonwealth would start the acquisition of J-CREW through Stage 1 of the Project LAND 154 Phase 4 Joint Counter Improvised Explosive Device Capability requirement

“Australian forces have used countermeasure systems against the persistent threat of IED attacks in Iraq and Afghanistan, and this new technology will only improve their ability to save and protect lives on operations around the world,” Minister Reynolds said.

Stage 1 is valued at A$88 million, and will comprise 80 mounted and 115 dismounted systems which will enter service from 2022/23.