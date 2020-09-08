Home ADF news Whiskey Project Group grows manufacturing and design capabilities
Whiskey Project Group grows manufacturing and design capabilities

by Andrew McLaughlin
(WHISKEY PROJECT GROUP)

The Whiskey Project Group has announced the acquisition of two companies as it seeks to bolster its small watercraft manufacturing and design capabilities.

The acquisitions include the Yamba, NSW-based Yamba Welding & Engineering (YWE) which already provides watercraft to marine rescue, ADF, Border Force, and police services. The other acquisition is New Zealand-based Naiad which is a maritime design company specialising in law enforcement, rescue, and other agency vessels, commercial, tourism, recreational and Superyacht tender applications.

In a statement, the Whiskey Project says the acquisitions will allow the company to bolster its capabilities to support the Commonwealth’s sovereign shipbuilding capability program.

“Through these business acquisitions The Whiskey Project Group range of watercraft will offer 100% design authority across our portfolio, future-proofing our ability to integrate new and emerging technologies and provide other customized and niche watercraft solutions,” co-founder and managing director of The Whiskey Project Group, Darren Schuback said.

“This will safeguard Australian industry capability and innovation whilst greatly enhancing our Federal and State Government partners’ ability to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving future warfare environment,” he added.

“We will continue to build upon the strong and enduring Federal, State and trans-Tasman partnerships forged by YWE and Naiad. We are committed to securing local jobs, delivering outcomes and strengthening sovereign trade and defence ties in Australia, New Zealand and across the globe with our Coalition partners.”

Founded in 2019 and launched at PACIFIC 2019, the Whiskey Project Group is a veteran-owned company that has offered a next-generation tactical watercraft for future ASDF requirements.

