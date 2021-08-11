ANZAC class air search radar achieves IOC

(ADF)

The Royal Australian Navy’s Project SEA 1448 Phase 4B to upgrade the air search radar capability of the ANZAC class frigate fleet has achieved an initial operational capability (IOC).

Described by Defence as “one of the most advanced, sovereign air search radar capabilities in the world”, the Australian-designed, developed, and manufactured CEA CEAFAR-2L Phased Array Radar system has replaced the original air search radar installed on the ships when built in the 1990s as part of the Anzac Midlife Capability Assurance Program (AMCAP) upgrade.

The new system has been integrated with the ships’ Saab 9LV combat management system (CMS) and CEA CEAFAR anti-ship missile defence (ASMD) radar installed under previous phases of SEA 1448.

“The Anzac Air Search Radar replacement project has not only replaced the ageing air search radar but delivered ground-breaking integrated digital Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) capability, a world first within a Phased Array Radar System,” Deputy Director Systems, CMDR David Bettell said in a release.

Chief of Navy VADM Mike Noonan added, “This technology has delivered a significantly advanced air warfare and missile self-defence capability to Navy’s Anzac Class frigates and provides Navy with one of the most advanced, sovereign air search radar capabilities in the world. The close partnership between Government and Australian industry is crucial to this Australian success story.”

The upgrade program is managed by the Warship Asset Management Agreement Alliance and is being conducted at Henderson in WA. All eight ANZAC class frigates are scheduled to have completed their AMCAP upgrade by 2023.