Indonesia buys more KAI T-50 advanced trainers

by Andrew McLaughlin
Indonesia has signed a contract with Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) for six T-50 advanced jet trainers to take to 22 the total number of T-50s it has on order.

A report in DefenseNews says 16 T-50s were ordered in 2012 and the order was completed in 2018, but two aircraft were lost in accidents in 2015 and 2020. It says these aircraft were initially ordered without sensors or armaments, but have since been retrofitted with radars and 20mm guns.

Indonesia has a diverse fleet of combat aircraft including 33 Lockheed Martin F-16A-Ds, five Sukhoi Su-27SKMs, 11 Sukhoi Su-30MK2s, and 23 BAE Hawk 200s.

It recently signed a letter of intent to acquire 36 Dassault Rafale fighters and last year was reportedly negotiating with Austria to buy its 15 Eurofighter EF-2000s, and also has a financial stake in Korea’s KF-X development program. Indonesia had also previously ordered 11 Sukhoi Su-35s but has reportedly been unable to progress the order due to the threat of US sanctions.

