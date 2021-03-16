Insitu signs with Jayben to build UAS launch & recovery equipment

Allan Johnson (centre) of Jayben Group and Andrew Duggan of Insitu Pacific. (INSITU PACIFIC)

Insitu Pacific has signed an MoU with Burnie, Tasmania-based Jayben Group to manufacture launch and recovery equipment for the tactical UAS Insitu is offering for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 129 Phase 3 requirement.

Insitu was shortlisted along with Textron for the project late last year, and is offering its ScanEagle and larger but similar Integrator UASs for the requirement. Both of Insitu’s air vehicles utilise a catapult launch system and unique ‘skyhook’ recovery method.

“Jayben Group has proven expertise in local design, modification and manufacture that can meet bespoke mobility and transport requirements in the production of launch and recovery equipment for the ADF as well as our Asia-Pacific regional customers,” managing director Insitu Pacific, Andrew Duggan said in a release.

“Building local capacity has the potential to create prospects for growth of a new technology industry within Tasmania and Royal Park, South Australia, along with sustainable jobs growth,” he added. “It also introduces opportunities to export locally developed technology into new global markets.”

The release says the switch to local production will allow for design modifications to be incorporated locally to meet specific launch and recovery parameters on land and at sea, for integration with new vehicles or ship classes, and to meet Australian vehicle roadworthy requirements.

Allan Johnson from Jayben Group added, “Our team’s expertise, the redevelopment of the Burnie facility in 2020, and a strong local supply chain put Jayben in a strong position to partner for ADF work and export opportunities. We look forward to leveraging our ongoing investment in our local community and building on our relationship with Insitu Pacific to explore opportunities to provide design, build and manufacturing services in support of the ADF.”