Japan orders more KC-46 tankers

The USAF has exercised the option for two more Boeing KC-46 tanker aircraft for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) through the foreign military sales (FMS) process.

This latest firm-fixed-price modification to the Japanese KC-46 contract is worth A$469.58 million dollars and is expected to be completed in June 2023, and will be the third and fourth KC-46s for Japan.

Boeing was awarded the initial FMS contract for Japan’s first KC-46 aircraft and logistics services in December 2017 following the Japan Ministry of Defense’s KC-X aerial refueling competition. A contract for a second KC-46 was awarded to Boeing in December 2018.

The KC-46 will replace the JASDF’s KC-767 tanker fleet.