Home AIR Japan orders more KC-46 tankers
AIRAllies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsPolicy newsProject newsRegional News

Japan orders more KC-46 tankers

by Mike Yeo
written by Mike Yeo
(USAF)

The USAF has exercised the option for two more Boeing KC-46 tanker aircraft for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) through the foreign military sales (FMS) process.

This latest firm-fixed-price modification to the Japanese KC-46 contract is worth A$469.58 million dollars and is expected to be completed in June 2023, and will be the third and fourth KC-46s for Japan.

Boeing was awarded the initial FMS contract for Japan’s first KC-46 aircraft and logistics services in December 2017 following the Japan Ministry of Defense’s KC-X aerial refueling competition. A contract for a second KC-46 was awarded to Boeing in December 2018.

The KC-46 will replace the JASDF’s KC-767 tanker fleet.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

CAE opens new Canberra office

April 26, 2018

Indo-Pacific regional news wrap

June 25, 2020

Army commences Boxer CRV training

October 6, 2020

PACIFIC 2019 – Navy releases new strategy for...

October 8, 2019

CEC ENGAGED – RAN tests Cooperative Engagement Capability...

June 18, 2018

Defence buys anti-submarine training capability

August 7, 2020

First AWD starts sea acceptance trials

January 30, 2017

Industry urged to apply for a spot in...

October 26, 2017

Indonesian Su-35 buy in doubt

November 18, 2018

MBDA partners with Ferra for LAND 400

September 22, 2017