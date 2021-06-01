Knowledge transfer boosts Hunter supply chain capability

(BAE Systems)

BAE Systems Maritime Australia and Lloyd’s Register have established a knowledge transfer process to further support Australian businesses in the SEA 5000 Hunter class frigate program supply chain.

Naval classification and certification services on the project are being delivered by the Lloyd’s Register Australia team. BAE Systems Maritime Australia is designing and will build nine of the submarine-hunting warships, based on the company’s Type 26 Global Combat Ship.

Lloyd’s Register is currently sharing knowledge and capability with 40 BAE Systems employees with a view to the team training and educating others.

BAE Systems Maritime Australia Managing Director, Craig Lockhart, said in a statement that the Lloyd’s knowledge transfer would “enable our employees to confidently advise small and medium enterprises (SMEs) of LR certification requirements for supplier packages”.

“Our employees will also be able to perform gap analysis on the existing operations of suppliers, as well as help and advise suppliers on improvements or modifications needed to meet the requirements of a Lloyd’s Register Class of Ship.

“This collaboration with Lloyd’s Register will help develop the supply chain in support of continuous naval shipbuilding for Australia.”

The service is available to SMEs selected, or identified as a potential supplier, of material that requires Lloyd’s Register approval for either the Hunter program or one of the program’s major suppliers.

The Lloyd’s Register Australia team is co-located with BAE Systems Maritime Australia employees at the Osborne shipyard in South Australia.

“The capability of Australian businesses supplying the Hunter class program will grow through BAE Systems Maritime Australia’s application of Lloyd’s Register Naval Classification and Certification services, enabling them to further develop robust shipbuilding, supply chain and quality control processes, not just for the Hunter program, but beyond,” Lloyd’s Register Global Head of Segments, David Lloyd said in a statement.