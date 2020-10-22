Home ADF news RAAF P-8A completes first air-to-air refuelling tests
ADF newsAIRHeadlinesJOINTProject newsRegional NewsSEA

RAAF P-8A completes first air-to-air refuelling tests

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(ADF)

An RAAF Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime ISR aircraft has successfully completed a first round of air-to-air refuelling trials with an RAAF Airbus KC-30A MRTT.

The tests were conducted over seven flights in designated airspace off the Queensland coast from September 22 to October 1 using the MRTT’s fuselage-mounted boom and the P-8A’s UARRSI (Universal Aerial Refueling Receptacle Slipway Installation).

“The execution of air-to-air refuelling requires extensive planning and training in both the simulator and airborne environment,” P-8A captain, SQNLDR Chris Godfrey said in a release. “This included rigorous training scenarios to ensure we were ready for the demanding aerial refuelling flights.

“Fundamentally, it’s a team effort both in the air and on the ground,” he added. “This included our 11SQN maintenance personnel who worked long hours over the past couple of months to ensure the serviceability of the aircraft for the aerial refuelling flights.”

Officer Commanding 92WG GPCAPT John Grime said the missions were an important capability outcome. “The missions represent a significant achievement for the RAAF P-8A fleet on our path to final operational capability,” he said. “It enhances the existing operational effectiveness of the aircraft’s long-range surveillance capabilities, extending the endurance and radius of action of the platform.”

Once the clearance program is complete, it will provide a significant capability enhancement to the P-8A’s already impressive range and endurance.

(ADF)
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

ARDU turns 75

October 29, 2018

Martin-Baker agrees to maintain PC-21 ejection seats

June 26, 2017

Defence wants thinkers for Force Design Conference

October 3, 2017

China takes over former Radio Australia short-wave frequencies...

June 22, 2018

Up to 100 ADF personnel taking part in...

October 12, 2018

BAE & Army demonstrate autonomous M113s

November 15, 2019

6 Squadron completes final Super Hornet flight

November 24, 2016

Aircraft stress analysis system licensed to LRM Technologies

March 9, 2017

LAND FORCES 2020 postponed to mid-2021, AVALON to...

May 13, 2020

Saab offers hypersonic detection mode for Sea Giraffe

October 29, 2018