Rohde & Schwarz to provide comms for RAN Supply class AORs

(ROHDE & SCHWARZ)

Rohde & Schwarz has been contracted by Navantia to provide secure communications for RAN new Supply class auxiliary oiler and replenishment (AOR) vessels.

The company has successfully delivered the second external communications system for the AORs, completing a contract with Navantia to provide the line of sight and beyond line of sight (BLOS) communications capabilities for NUSHIP Supply and NUSHIP Stalwart.

The systems consist of R&S M3SR software defined radios (R&S Series4100 HF and R&S Series4400 VHF/UHF). The system racks were delivered to Navantia’s shipyard in Ferrol, Spain for integration with the ships.

“Rohde & Schwarz (Australia) is increasing its presence in the RAN fleet with this contract,” Managing Director of R&S Australia, Gareth Evans said in a statement. “We are providing integrated communications systems for six Cape class patrol boats to add to the extant external communications for Hobart Class destroyers and communications systems onboard HMAS Choules, with capability sustainment available from our Australian engineering facility.

“We are very proud to have our equipment deployed in (NUSHIPS) Supply and Stalwart, providing a future-ready capability on time and on budget,” he added. “Rohde & Schwarz has provided more than 40 navies with state-of-the-art communications technology.”

Rohde & Schwarz has also been selected by Babcock to provide radios for the New Zealand Defence Force’s (NZDF) Fixed High Frequency Radio Refresh (FHFRR) project

NUSHIP Supply was launched in November 2018 and arrived in Australia in early October, and is scheduled to enter service and be commissioned in 2021. NUSHIP Stalwart was launched in September 2019, and is currently fitting out in Spain.