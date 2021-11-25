Warren McDonald takes over as Chief Executive of Lockheed Martin Australia & NZ

Warren McDonald (LOCKHEED MARTIN AUST)

Lockheed Martin has announced that Air Marshal (Ret’d) Warren McDonald has assumed the role of Chief Executive of Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand (LMANZ), replacing Joe North.

Mr McDonald was announced as the new CE in May 2021 after he retired from the RAAF and as Chief of Joint Capabilities at the end of 2020, and has been transitioning into the role prior to Mr North ending his tenure. Mr North will return the US.

“As the RAAF’s inaugural Chief of Joint Capabilities, Warren brings an unrivalled understanding of the superior all-domain capabilities necessary to meet the evolving challenges of the 21st Century battlespace,” Vice President International Business, Lockheed Martin Global Business Development, Ray Piselli – to whom Mr McDonald reports – said in a November 18 company release.

“Warren’s appointment reiterates Lockheed Martin’s commitment to develop and advance the critical capabilities our customers will need to remain ahead of their adversaries and defend their national interests.”

Mr McDonald added, “Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand has a proud heritage of excellence in program delivery and sustainment and I look forward to working with the team and our local industry partners to further contribute to that legacy on both sides of the Tasman. Lockheed Martin’s innovative technologies are at the heart of our customers’ defence capabilities and we have a responsibility to ensure that superior combat power is available whenever and wherever it is needed.”

Mr Piselli also commended the achievements of the Joe North who took on the role in August 2019. “Joe has done a remarkable job, first as the Vice President of Rotary Mission Systems Operations for Australia and New Zealand and, most recently, as the LMANZ Chief Executive,” he said.

“The strength of LMANZ’s position in the market as a defence capability steward and an enabler of manufacturing sector transformation is a testament to his leadership, the deep relationships he has cultivated with our industry partners and his determination to deliver for our customers.”