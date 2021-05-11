Warren McDonald to lead Lockheed Martin Aust & NZ

(AIRMSHL Warren McDonald (Ret’d) will take over as CE of Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand later this year. (ADF)

Lockheed Martin Australia has announced that former Chief of Joint Capabilities and Deputy Chief of Air Force, AIRMSHL Warren McDonald (Ret’d) will join the company from July 1.

AIRMSHL McDonald will join Lockheed Martin Australia after a distinguished 40 year career with the RAAF from which he retired at the end of 2020. After a transition period, he will succeed Joe North as Chief Executive of Lockheed Martin Australia & New Zealand later this year.

“Warren’s service, including as Deputy Chief of Air Force and Chief of Joint Capabilities, will bring unique insights, experience and expertise as we support the customer to realise the vision for a fully integrated, networked defence force to achieve the military superiority necessary to meet challenges of the 21st Century battlefield,” Vice President International Business, Lockheed Martin Global Business Development, Ray Piselli said in a release.

“We are delighted to have Warren join the Lockheed Martin team and know that he is no stranger to Lockheed Martin capabilities first-hand, having seen operational service in Australia and overseas as well as flying in Lockheed Martin aircraft during his time as a RAAF pilot.”

AIRMSHL McDonald said he was excited to join the company. “Lockheed Martin is at the forefront of delivering state-of-the-art defence capabilities for Australia and across the region in the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains,” he added.

“I look forward to working with the team and partnering with the customer and industry to accelerate the development and deployment of world-leading sovereign capabilities for Australia in the 21st Century challenges.”